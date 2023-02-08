Manchester United vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United have won their last 13 straight games at Old Trafford in all competitions when they host Leeds United in Wednesday's Premier League clash.
Having to face Leeds twice before their first leg of a Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona on February 16, Erik ten Hag will look to cement their place in the top three after responding to the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
The visitors are currently without a manager after Jesse March was sacked, while relegation scares deepen following a series of poor performances in the league where they last faced a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Man Utd vs Leeds date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester United vs Leeds United
Date:
February 8, 2023
Kick-off:
3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 9)
Venue:
Old Trafford, Manchester
How to watch Man Utd vs Leeds on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network (English-language), Universo (Spanish-language), fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.
The Premier League game between Man United and Crystal Palace has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.
In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
USA Network, Universo
fubto TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Man Utd team news & squad
Casemiro will not be available until the clash with Barcelona as the club has decided not to appeal against the three-match ban after the Brazilian's red card in the Crystal Palace win.
With Scott McTominay is out on fitness grounds, Marcel Sabitzer would expect his full debut with United, while Jack Butland is eligible to feature here.
Antony's injury against Palace sees the forward join the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen on the sidelines, while Diogo Dalot will hope to start ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.
Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood also remains out due to the club's ongoing internal review after all criminal charges against him have been dropped.
Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
De Gea, Butland, Heaton
Defenders
Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders
McTominay, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri
Forwards
Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Sancho, Weghorst, Shoretire
Leeds team news & squad
Robin Koch is available after serving his ban, while Crysencio Summerville returned to action as a substitute in the Forest defeat.
However, Archie Gray, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins and Adam Forshaw all miss the trip to Manchester due to injuries.
Leeds boss Michael Skubala will look to involve Brenden Aaronson and record signing Georginio Rutter in the XI, and may deploy Juventus loanee Weston McKennie in place of Marc Roca.
Leeds possible XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Wober; Adams, McKennie; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meslier, Klaesson, Robels
Defenders
Struijk, Koch, Wober, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling
Midfielders
Adams, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Sinisterra, Summerville
Forwards
Gnonto, Rutter, Bamford