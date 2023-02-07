Will Man Utd appeal Casemiro red card for Hughes choke? Ten Hag reveals suspension decision

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United will not be appealing against the red card picked up by Casemiro against Crystal Palace.

Brazilian sent off against Palace

Red Devils could have contested decision

Reluctantly accepting three-match ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international was given his marching orders 70 minutes into a Premier League clash at Old Trafford for grabbing Eagles midfielder Will Hughes by the throat. Casemiro was dismissed following a VAR review, with United left disappointed at seeing match officials in attendance and watching on from afar determine that a sending off was the right course of action.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Red Devils could have appealed against the decision, as it was a straight red, but they would have run the risk of seeing a three-match ban extended. With that in mind, Ten Hag has told reporters when asked if United had considered contesting the ruling: “Consider, yeah. Still it's for me not the right decision but I don't think we have a chance in a legal process. I always have to play with the players who are available and we have a squad, we have many good players in our squad who are also not playing in the starting XI and I have to do it. After a game I can't say Casemiro is not there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro is set to miss United’s next three Premier League fixtures, with the 30-year-old ruled out of contention for a double-header with old adversaries Leeds and a home date with Leicester on February 19. He will be available for the first leg of a Europa League knockout play-off clash with Barcelona on February 16.

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Leeds, with a trip to Elland Road set to be taken in on Saturday as Ten Hag’s men seek to cement their standing inside the top four while also looking to close the eight-point gap which separates them from leaders Arsenal.