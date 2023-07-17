Man Utd told how much to pay for Rasmus Hojlund after agreeing deal for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana

Manchester United will step up their interest in Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after agreeing a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter.

WHAT HAPPENED? United plan to focus on trying to land Hojlund after holding talks with Atalanta. The Italian side are expected to tell the Red Devils they will have to shell out €70 million (£60m/$78m) if they are to sign the 20-year-old this summer, as reported by the Guardian. United had wanted to offer players in any potential transfer, but Atalanta have made it clear they are not interested.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik ten Hag is hoping for more signings after adding Mason Mount to his squad with the Red Devils close to completing a deal for Onana. The goalkeeper is set to sign a five-year deal with United and is expected to take part in the team's pre-season tour. Onana replaces David De Gea who has departed after his contract expired.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United also want to add another midfielder in the summer transfer window. Sofyan Amrabat has emerged as a target but the Red Devils may have to offload players first. Bayern's Leon Goretzka has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT? United are currently in pre-season training and are due to head out on tour to the United States for friendlies against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.