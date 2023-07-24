Man Utd want a new No.2! Red Devils targeting Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after tying up Andre Onana deal

Man Utd are looking reinforce their goalkeeping department with the signing of Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir after securing Inter's Andre Onana.

United signed Onana as No.1

Looking to fill the No.2 goalkeeper spot

Fenerbahce's Bayindir on their radar

WHAT HAPPENED: Manchester United recently signed Onana from Inter, but with Dean Henderson set to join Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton offered regular game time at Luton Town, the Red Devils are looking to sign a new shot-stopper in order to maintain strong competition between the sticks. Fenerbahce's Turkey international, Altay Bayindir, has caught their attention as a potential candidate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayindir's potential move to United raises questions about the 25-year-old's prospects for regular playing time. While United sees him as a valuable option for the No.2 goalkeeper position, other clubs like Ajax have also expressed interest in the talented shot-stopper. Fenerbahce are preparing for his departure and have been discussing the acquisition of Croatia's first-choice goalkeeper, Dominik Livakovic.

WHAT NEXT: As United look to finalize the deal for Bayindir, they are also keeping an eye on Japanese international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who currently plays for Urawa Reds. The Red Devils are determined to strengthen their goalkeeping department and ensure healthy competition within the squad.