Manchester United have Sancho transfer door closed by Borussia Dortmund boss Favre

The Bundesliga side’s coach is expecting the England international winger to form part of his plans in 2020-21 despite constant exit talk

need to give up their pursuit of Jadon Sancho as the winger has decided to stay at , says Lucien Favre.

The long-running saga continues to see the England international heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. United have made the talented 20-year-old a top target, but putting an agreement in place has proved impossible.

Dortmund made it clear from the outset that no sale would be sanctioned unless their demands were met. That is yet to happen, with those at Old Trafford wary of splashing the cash amid coronavirus-enforced financial concerns.

With no deal in place, Favre has suggested that the matter is now closed. In his eyes, Sancho is going nowhere and has committed to spending the 2020-21 campaign in .

The Dortmund boss told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA: “We need him, no question. Everyone was happy that he stayed. We don’t need to talk long about its qualities – they are enormous.

“He scores and sets up a lot of goals and can often make all the difference, but there are some details that Sancho needs to improve. That is quite normal for a 20-year-old.”

Favre is working with several exciting youngsters at Dortmund. Sancho is joined in the BVB ranks by the likes of Erling Haaland and Giovanni Reyna, with big things expected.

Jude Bellingham is another teenager to have been added to Favre’s squad, having been snapped up from , and the heavyweights are pleased with what they have seen from the 17-year-old midfielder.

“Of course, I’m looking forward to working with a player like him,” said Favre. “I got to know him better during the preparation. I like how he handles the ball and how he can defend it.

“Jude possesses many tactical options and an amazing presence. He can play as a six or eight, plays good passes, seeks completion. Various systems are possible with him. It’s all very, very interesting.”

Dortmund are set for a DFB-Pokal clash with Duisburg on Monday before opening their 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign at home to on Saturday as they aim to close the gap on champions .