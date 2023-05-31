Man Utd make Benjamin Pavard a priority transfer target with Barcelona-linked defender determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard is reportedly high on Manchester United's summer transfer shortlist, but they will face competition from Barcelona.

Pavard to leave Bayen as free agent

Top of United's summer shortlist

Barca interested but want him at right-back

WHAT HAPPENED? L'Equipe revealed on Tuesday that the France international was looking for a move away from Bayern this summer, as he has no intention of renewing his contract that expires in 2024. The same French outlet is now reporting that top European clubs are queueing up for Pavard's signature, most prominently United and Barca, but also Champions League finalists Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are in the market for a defender given the imminent departure of Harry Maguire and injury problems of Raphael Varane. As a result, L'Equipe notes that they have earmarked Pavard as a leading candidate to come in at centre-back. This is thought to be the 27-year-old's preferred position, which could dictate where he moves this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Indeed, Barcelona have been linked with Pavard in the past and have reportedly been in contact with his entourage this summer, but their positional idea could prove to be an issue. The Catalan side are keen on signing a right-back as their problems on this side are well documented. Such disagreements may even lead to Jules Kounde's exit, after he was forced to play the majority of last season at full-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? Therefore, the Frenchman may look to avoid a repeat of Kounde's fate at the La Liga champions, meaning United could prove to be the frontrunners. However, L'Equipe notes that a fresh round of contract talks are scheduled with Bayern, which could produce more positive results given the absence of previous sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.