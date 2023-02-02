Bayern Munich name asking price for Barcelona-linked Pavard to help finance permanent Cancelo transfer

Bayern have told Barcelona that they want €30 million (£27m/$33m) for right-back Benjamin Pavard, hoping to raise funds for loanee Joao Cancelo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have been linked with Pavard as they look to find a long-term solution at right-back. Bayern were reluctant to sell this January, though, while financial constrictions meant that Barca couldn't make a serious offer.

However, Barca are expected to push for the French international this summer, and according to SPORT, Bayern have set their asking price at €30m. They figure to need the fee in order to bring in Man City loanee Cancelo on a permanent deal, with his buy-option set at €70 million (£62m/$76m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the departure of Hector Bellerin in January, Barca don't have a natural right-back in their first team. And although Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have enjoyed successful spells at the position, the Blaugrana need a more permanent option. The 26-year-old Pavard figures to be a good one.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kounde asserted last summer that he has no intention of playing the position long term: "I am never going to refuse to play," he told SPORT. "But in my formative stage I have always been central defender and I consider that it is the position in which I have many more concepts."

WHAT NEXT FOR PAVARD? The France international figures to be a part of Bayern's squad for the remainder of the season, but a Camp Nou move is possible this summer.