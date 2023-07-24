Are Man Utd about to battle Bayern Munich for £100m Harry Kane? Transfer update on Tottenham striker

According to reports, Manchester United are “unlikely” to revive their interest in Harry Kane and battle Bayern Munich for the striker’s signature.

Spurs talisman into final year of contract

Heavily linked with German giants

Talk of Red Devils being back in the hunt

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain remains on the books at Tottenham for now, but he has entered the final year of his contract in north London. A lucrative extension offer is said to be on the table, but Kane is yet to put pen to paper as he mulls over his options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been long-standing suitors of Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer, while Bundesliga champions Bayern have joined the race for a much-sought after talent in 2023. They have seen two offers knocked back, but may be tempted to lodge a third as they edge closer to Tottenham’s £100 million ($128m) asking price.

AND WHAT'S MORE: TalkSPORT claims that Bayern will be given a free run at Kane as United are not about to rejoin the scramble for Kane, despite what certain reports may suggest. The Red Devils have turned their attention towards alternative options in the No.9 market, with Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund now their top target.

WHAT NEXT? Kane, who is about to celebrate his 30th birthday, has reportedly sent his family house hunting in Germany as he pushes for a move to a team that will allow him to bring a long wait for major silverware to a close.