Manchester United are expected to present their first offer for Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana tonight, with Inter hoping for €50m.

Man Utd to make Onana offer

Inter demanding €50m plus bonuses

First offer to be presented this evening

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United are set to meet with Italian side Inter this evening to formally present an offer for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Red Devils are hoping to complete a deal quickly after refusing to sign off on a new contract for David De Gea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter are in need of money, given their financial situation, and are seeking a figure in the region of €50m for Onana, plus bonuses. Onana could then be set to follow Mason Mount to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's side have already reached agreement with Chelsea over a move for the midfielder. Meanwhile, Inter have targeted Anatoliy Trubin as a possible replacement for Onana.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United will hope they can secure the signing of one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a very reasonable price, while Inter will go in search of an Onana replacement. Yet given his impact at Inter in just one season, the Cameroonian will be sorely missed.