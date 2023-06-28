Man Utd working to close Andre Onana transfer within 48 hours as Inter officials prepare to hold final talks

Manchester United are reportedly working to complete a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana within the next two days.

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier reports in Italy claimed that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilo has already met with Red Devils director David Harrison about a possible transfer for the 27-year-old. Now, Gazzetta dello Sport states that Ausilo plans to sit down with United chiefs and Onana's entourage in the next '48 hours' to put the final touches on a deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been in lengthy negotiations with keeper David de Gea but soon after the 32-year-old had agreed a drastic reduction on his current £375,000 per week wages, United backed out of the agreed proposal, reports The Athletic. The article states a lower contract offer has been put forward to the Spaniard at a time when Onana is a reported target for Erik ten Hag's men.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana, who is more of a ball-playing goalkeeper than De Gea, has a contract with Inter until 2027. That means he will not leave on the cheap, with reports suggesting he may cost at least €50 million (£43m/$55m).

WHAT NEXT? Reports in Italy claim Onana could be a United player by Friday. For now, he is enjoying his summer break.