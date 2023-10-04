'Mum and dad didn't give him much' - Man City boss Pep Guardiola reveals the only problem he has with 'outstanding' Rico Lewis after 18-year-old dominates RB Leipzig

Pep Guardiola lavished Rico Lewis with praise after the 18-year-old's stunning performance in Manchester City's 3-1 win at RB Leipzig.

Guardiola heaps praise on Lewis

Teenager dominated midfield in Leipzig

In frame to start at Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? The coach claimed Lewis was one of the best players he has ever worked with and said the only thing he is lacking is height, after an exceptional performance in the victory in Leipzig.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Wow. An amazing, outstanding player, lucky to train someone like him," Guardiola told TNT Sports. "I've worked with so many great players at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City but to find someone like him, not scared, defending really good. He needs to be a bit taller, mum and dad didn't give him much to be taller. Apart from that he has everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewis broke into the City team last season from the academy although he didn't play much in the run towards winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. However, the teenager is now knocking on the door for a starting berth in Sunday's crunch Premier League game at title rivals Arsenal. Phil Foden added: "I thought he was brilliant today in midfield. Rico has the courage to play at such a young age, and it's nice to have a Man City academy player on the pitch with me today, so I'm happy for him!"

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Guardiola's side head to Arsenal, who they pipped to last season's Premier League title, on Sunday.