Mahrez outshines Iwobi as Manchester City beat Everton

The Nigeria and Algeria internationals featured for their respective clubs as the Citizens claimed an away victory at Goodison Park

Riyad Mahrez scored while Iwobi played a part for the opposition as defeated 3-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game at Goodison Park

international Mahrez was handed his fourth league start by Pep Guardiola while forward Iwobi was a seventh-minute substitute for the injured Theo Walcott.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled for the Toffees nine minutes later to end the first half all square.

After the restart, Mahrez restored the lead for the Citizens in the 71st minute before Raheem Sterling sealed the win six minutes before time.

The 28-year-old, who now has two goals in seven league games this season, featured for the duration of the game.

The former winger will hope to continue with his goalscoring form in his side’s game against on Tuesday.

Iwobi, meanwhile, will look to start ’s next Premier League game against on October 5.