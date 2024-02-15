Man Utd Player of the Season 2023-24 power rankings: Outstanding Alejandro Garnacho goes top while Rasmus Hojlund & Kobbie Mainoo also rise - but inconsistent Bruno Fernandes slides

Erik ten Hag's side have recovered from a dire start to join the race for the top four - but who has shone brightest and who needs to step up?

It has been a long time coming, but Manchester United appear to be on the way back. Erik ten Hag's side seem to have put the jittery form that dogged their first half of the season behind them and have found their groove, winning five of their six games in 2024 while remaining unbeaten.

After being ravaged by injuries to key personnel throughout the campaign, Ten Hag has the majority of his squad available and has been able to pick a consistent starting XI. Casemiro looks much-improved after his long lay-off and is developing a strong partnership with teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.

Mainoo is not the only youngster who is thriving, with Alejandro Garnacho raising his game with each performance and Rasmus Hojlund locating his shooting boots, scoring in five Premier League games in a row. Marcus Rashford is also improving, notwithstanding his wild boozy night out in Belfast.

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS crew has also helped lift the mood at Old Trafford, giving the club purpose again after 13 months of uncertainty following the strategic review. The new minority owners have already caused a stir by appointing Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City as their next CEO, while Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have created a buzz around the place with regular visits to Old Trafford and Carrington.

With things improving on and off the pitch, United fans are finally looking towards the final stretch of the season with optimism.

GOAL has rated every Manchester United player's performance so far this season to figure out who should be the frontrunners for the club's Player of the Season award...

