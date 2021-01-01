Maguire faces fitness deadline for Europa League final as Manchester United sweat on captain's injury

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not expecting the England international defender to feature in the continental clash with Villarreal

Harry Maguire remains a serious doubt for Manchester United for their Europa League final clash with Villarreal, and has been told that he will need to train on Tuesday in order to have any hope of playing in the continental showpiece.

Given the England international defender is nursing ankle ligament damage and has not played since hobbling out of the win at Aston Villa on May 9, the expectation is that the Red Devils will be without their captain on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits as much, but the commanding centre-half - who had enjoyed a history-making run of successive appearances before picking up a knock - will be given every chance to put himself in contention for a shot at major silverware.

What has been said?

Solskjaer told reporters when asked for an update on Maguire: "I'll wait for Wednesday. Maybe see if he can run on Tuesday. He's a bit away so I don't expect him to be ready, no.

"Of course, Harry wants to play. It's going to be up to the doctor to say how he is. As I’ve said, I don’t expect him to be ready, but I’m forever an optimist and still hopeful.

"He has to train on Tuesday when we’re over there. So it’s not many days. I don’t expect him to be ready."

The bigger picture

Maguire has been a major doubt for United ever since he hobbled from the field 78 minutes into the 3-1 win for the Red Devils at Villa Park.

He will not be rushed back by Solskjaer, despite major silverware being on the line in Gdansk.

Maguire must also take his fitness for England's European Championship campaign this summer into consideration.

