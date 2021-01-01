Luka Modric signs fresh one-year deal at Real Madrid

The veteran playmaker has put an end to the speculation over his future by committing to fresh terms at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2022

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal at Real Madrid.

Modric was due to become a free agent at the end of June, but the Blancos have managed to tie him down to fresh terms which will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 35-year-old has spent the last nine years of his career in the Spanish capital, and will now go on to reach a decade of service for the club, with Real confirming the news in an official statement on Tuesday.

What's been said?

"Real Madrid CF and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player's contract, which remains with the club until June 30, 2022." the statement reads.

📸 @LukaModric10 firmó el contrato en la Ciudad Real Madrid acompañado por el presidente Florentino Pérez.#Modrić2022 pic.twitter.com/Wj6isAKwR0 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 25, 2021

Modric's record at Real

Modric moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham for £30 million back in 2012, and has since racked up 391 appearances for the Blancos across all competitions.

The Croatia international has also recorded 28 goals and 16 assists while getting his hands on four European Cups, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cups.

