Luis Rubiales banned: Disgraced former Spanish FA president hit with three-year football suspension by FIFA following Jenni Hermoso World Cup final kiss scandal

Disgraced former RFEF boss Luis Rubiales has been banned from football for three years after kissing Spain's Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

FIFA's disciplinary committee has ruled that Rubiales, formerly the president of Spain's Football Association (RFEF) breached article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code with his conduct after the Women's World Cup final, banning him from all football-related activity for three years.

The 46-year-old kissed Hermoso on the lips after she collected her winner's medal following Spain's victory over England in Sydney. She later confirmed that she had not consented to it, sparking a chain of events that included a mass walkout from Spanish players and backroom staff.

Rubiales consistently refused to accept wrongdoing, even when resigning his post as RFEF president, having repeatedly claimed it was a consensual kiss.

He was provisionally suspended for 90 days when FIFA quickly intervened in August, with the governing body now settling on a three-year ban that will prevent him from being involved in football until 2026. There is still, however, a right to appeal that could be taken.

FIFA's statement explained: "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.

"Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days in which to request a motivated decision. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."

Rubiales has also been facing a criminal investigation in Spain after prosecutors filed Hermoso's initial complaint of sexual assault with a court in Madrid and added a second of coercion - the latter relates to alleged pressure on the player to defend the disgraced official against the backlash from his actions. Rubiales appeared in court last month, where he denied both offences but was slapped with a restraining order that means he cannot go within 200 metres of Hermoso.

Former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda, who applauded Rubiales at the end of a controversial speech in which the former president claimed he was being persecuted by 'false feminism', is under investigation as part of the criminal case against his old boss for his part in the alleged coercion. He denies it.

Vilda was sacked last month following more than a year of issues under his management, but has already controversially landed himself a new job as head coach of Morocco's women's national team.