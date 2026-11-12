Major boost for Bayern Munich! Luis Diaz returns to team training for the first time since suffering muscle tear against Arsenal

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Bayern Munich's attacking options are set for a significant lift during the ongoing international break. Colombian star Luis Diaz has achieved a major milestone in his recovery process, rejoining his teammates on the grass for the first time in several weeks.

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Diaz back with the group

The reigning Bundesliga champions have been handed a timely lift as they prepare for the domestic restart. Diaz took a significant step towards a return to action on Thursday, taking part in team training for the first time since suffering a muscle tear last month, as reported by Bulinews.

The South American forward has been sidelined since October after suffering a muscle tear during Bayern's 2-2 draw with Arsenal, an injury that forced him to miss three Bundesliga fixtures - a 3-1 win over Freiburg, a 2-2 draw against Dortmund, and a 2-1 victory over Mainz - as well as a 2-0 Champions League triumph at Atletico Madrid and a 6-1 DFB-Pokal rout of Magdeburg.

Triple injury boost for Bayern

Diaz was not the only familiar face making positive strides during Thursday's workout. The session at the club's training ground also featured two other key players who are currently working their way back to full fitness after their own respective health issues.

Jamal Musiala and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye also took part in Thursday's session as they continued their respective recoveries from a muscle injury and an appendectomy.

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Diaz and Musiala stats amid Bayern's title charge

Prior to his injury setback, Diaz had featured in 11 matches across all competitions this season, contributing five goals and one assist. Meanwhile, Musiala has made four appearances so far during the campaign, registering two goals and a single assist.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

Bayern Munich currently sit top of the Bundesliga standings on 21 points, edging out second-placed Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. On the continental front, the Bavarians occupy 13th place in the Champions League table with eight points after 13 rounds.

Crucial fixtures ahead for the Bavarians

Bayern will resume their campaign following the ongoing international break by hosting Koln on November 20, before traveling to face Lille on November 25 in the Champions League.