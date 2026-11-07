'We have the two best midfielders!' – Luis de la Fuente makes bold claim on Zubimendi and Rodri

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has voiced complete confidence in Martin Zubimendi and recalled midfielder Marc Roca to cover for the injured Rodri. De la Fuente claimed Spain possess the two finest central midfielders in world football as La Roja prepare for Nations League action.
Zubimendi and Roca tasked with filling Rodri void
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has turned to Martin Zubimendi and Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca to anchor La Roja's midfield in the absence of injured star Rodri.
Rodri's injury setback, along with Dani Olmo's absence, left significant voids in the world champions' engine room ahead of matches against the Czech Republic and England.
Roca returns to the national team setup following an outstanding start to the season with Champions League contenders Betis.
'We have the two best midfielders in Rodri and Zubimendi'
De la Fuente was full of praise for Zubimendi, asserting that the Real Sociedad star and Rodri represent the pinnacle of central midfield play globally.
"For me, we have the two best midfielders: Rodri and Zubimendi. Martin, even though he doesn't play [every minute], always performs at a high level for us," De la Fuente stated.
"My approach to morale is based on optimism. I see Zubimendi as someone who works very hard and continues to improve. Martin will be incredibly fresh for these matches," he added.
De la Fuente welcomes back Marc Roca
Explaining the recall of Marc Roca, De la Fuente highlighted their long-standing relationship from Spain's youth national teams and Roca's familiarity with La Roja's tactical system.
"Marc Roca is one of the players who has been with us for a long time, and we're really looking forward to seeing him again. And he knows our system perfectly," De la Fuente explained.
Roca got the nod over Under-21 prospects Chema Andres and Marc Bernal to provide immediate senior experience.
Spain prepare for Nations League midfield test
Zubimendi and Roca will join Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fermin Lopez, and Pablo Barrios in camp starting Monday.
Spain will look to control tempo and possession during their trip to Prague to face the Czech Republic on Thursday before hosting England in Madrid on Sunday.
De la Fuente relies on his midfield core to maintain Spain's 11-game winning streak and secure top spot in Nations League Group A4.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.