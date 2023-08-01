Liverpool see improved £41m bid for Romeo Lavia instantly rejected by Southampton - but Reds also exploring possible transfer for Fluminense star Andre

Southampton have reportedly rejected Liverpool's new £41 million ($52.32m) offer for Romeo Lavia, with the Reds now monitoring Fluminense star Andre.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports, Liverpool launched an improved offer for Lavia after they saw their initial bid worth £37m ($48m) knocked back by the Saints. However, the new offer of £41m, including add-ons, was once again rejected as it is still short of the £50m ($64m) valuation set by Southampton.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are, therefore, exploring potential alternatives in the market. It has been reported that they have been monitoring Fluminense midfielder Andre as a backup option just in case they cannot reach a compromise with Southampton for Lavia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, Liverpool are actively seeking midfield reinforcements in the market. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but are eager to add more depth to their ranks before the summer window closes.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Liverpool continue their pursuit of Lavia or focus their efforts on Andre, with Jurgen Klopp currently preparing his squad for a pre-season friendly clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday.