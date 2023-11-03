Liverpool won't give up on Kylian Mbappe! Jurgen Klopp's side still hope to beat Real Madrid to France star as PSG set another contract extension deadline

Liverpool are reportedly still keeping tabs on Kylian Mbappe amid Paris Saint-Germain's efforts to tie him to a new contract in 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French World Cup winner looked set to leave the club ahead of the 2023-24 season after refusing to sign a new deal, before eventually being re-integrated into the first-team squad. Amid that uncertainty, Liverpool were reportedly keen on signing the 24-year-old, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal bidding €300 million (£259m/$332m) for the forward. Mbappe is back playing for the French side but his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, has not yet been extended. Now, L'Equipe claims Jurgen Klopp's men are still keeping in contact with the French international's representatives, while PSG have set a date next year for a possible contract extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has repeatedly been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid in what has been one of the biggest transfer sagas in recent years. He may leave as a free agent next summer but, equally, the Frenchman could sign a new deal at the Paris outfit as they attempt to avoid losing him for nothing.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe could be the subject of transfer bids from sides when the January transfer window opens, just as they did in the summer.