Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Cardiff City in FA Cup, Senegal & Egypt contest Afcon final, Barcelona & Real Madrid in action

Join GOAL for live updates from the FA Cup fourth round, while Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane go head-to-head in the Afcon final

Today's order of play

But while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will have the chance to make history for their country, their club has a potential banana-skin to dodge in the FA Cup fourth round in their absence.

Elsewhere, La Liga serves up an ultimate crunch clash between two of Spain's biggest clubs, a falling Serie A giant attempt to continue their push for the top four and both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland will be looking to leave their marks on the title races in France and Germany.

Today's order of play is as follows:

1200: Liverpool vs Cardiff City
1430: Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen
1515: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
1900: Senegal vs Egypt
1945: Juventus vs Verona
1945: Lille vs PSG
2000: Real Madrid vs Granada

(All times GMT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

Caught your breath from yesterday's freewheeling FA Cup drama and continental excitement yet? Chelsea and West Ham survived almighty scares in the game's oldest cup competition, Manchester City and Tottenham made easy work and a host of other sides joined them in the hat.

Elsewhere, Milan stunned Inter with a Derby della Madonnina comeback to remember and Bayern Munich beat off a RB Leipzig fightback to build their Bundesliga lead - and then, the crowning jewel of Cameroon's AFCON bronze-medal fightback saw them break Burkina Faso's hearts on penalties.

There's plenty more to come today from all those competitions and more - including one very special headline clash for two Liverpool stars.