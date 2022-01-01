Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Man Utd, PSG & Bayern aim to win league titles, Copa del Rey final & more

Dalot hits the post again!
Dalot has hit the woodwork for the second time this afternoon! the Portuguese was teed up neatly by his compatriot Ronaldo on the right-hand side of the box, but his first-time effort was superbly pushed onto the post by Ramsdale.
Ronaldo goal disallowed!
Ronaldo has put the ball in the net again, but the offside flag has denied him his second goal of the game.
The Portuguese produced an expert volleyed finish from close range, but was just beyond the last defender when the ball was played.
Arsenal living dangerously!
FERNANDES HITS THE POST!
Fernandes pulls his penalty too far to the left and it hits the post before going out for a goal kick!
Huge let-off for Arsenal!
PENALTY TO UTD!
Tavares has been pulled up for a handball in the box, and Fernandes will step up to take the penalty!
Tavares wastes golden chance!
Tavares has blown a clear chance to put Arsenal two goals ahead again and grab his second of the afternoon! Nketiah laid the ball off for the Portuguese on the left-hand side of the box and he then cut in for a clear sight of goal, but rushed his shot and it sailed harmlessly over De Gea's crossbar.
Bright start to the season half from Arsenal.
Second half kicks off!
Arsenal kick us off for the second half at the Emirates!
Saka sets PL penalty record
20 - At 20 years and 230 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player in Premier League history to score a penalty in consecutive appearances.
Ronaldo dedicates goal to deceased baby boy
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration
Pogba vows to play for Man Utd again
Pogba vows to play for Man Utd again

Absolutely gutted to not be able to help the team in today's game. I will work even harder to come back stronger and hopefully before the end of the season. It's not over 💪🏾 Thank you all for your support, United we would stand!
Half time: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd
Arsenal have a narrow lead at the break! Tavares fired the Gunners in front after just two minutes and the hosts managed to double their lead just after the half-hour mark through Saka.
Nketiah saw his initial effort disallowed for offside, but a penalty was given for a foul on Saka in the buildup after a VAR review, which he got up to dispatch with aplomb.
United hit back instantly through Ronaldo, who brought up his ton in the Premier League in the process, and the game could still go either way in the second half.
Odegaard denied by De Gea!
Arsenal almost restore their two-goal lead after a scintillating counter-attack, which ended with Martin Odegaard forcing a strong save from De Gea.
WATCH: Ronaldo pulls Man Utd back into the game
When Man Utd desperately needed a goal...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo bags his 100th in the Premier League 😤 pic.twitter.com/MuciG9c8f1
Instant reply by Manchester United!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022
Ronaldo scores to bring United back into the match.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/tnVN3muPgU
Ronaldo brings up his ton
4 - Since the 2003-04 season, @Cristiano is one of four players to score 100+ goals in two of Europe's big-five leagues (LaLiga, Premier League), along with Edinson Cavani (Ligue 1, Serie A), Gonzalo Higuaín (LaLiga, Serie A) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Ligue 1, Serie A). Centurions.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 23, 2022
GOAL: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (Ronaldo)
Ronaldo halves the deficit! The Portuguese superstar scores his 100th Premier League goal, turning home at the far post after ghosting in to meet a pinpoint Nemanja Matic cross.
Momentum switch on the cards?
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Saka)
Saka puts the penalty away! the winger was the man initially fouled by Alex Telles before Nketiah found the net, and he picked himself up to dispatch from 12 yards.
PENALTY TO ARSENAL!
the goal has been disallowed for offside, but Arsenal have been given a penalty for a foul in the buildup!
VAR intervenes..
The referee is checking the VAR monitor on this one..
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd (Nketiah)
Nketiah doubles Arsenal's lead!
Dalot smashes against the crossbar!
Diogo Dalot comes close to drawing United level! the Portuguese let fly from 25 yards after picking the ball up on the right, and his fierce effort had Ramsdale beaten, but the bar comes to the Arsenal keeper's aid.
Arsenal on top but Utd dangerous on the break
Arsenal have had 66 per cent possession so far against United, and certainly don't look content to rest on their laurels.
United look dangerous on the counter, though, with Jadon Sancho getting plenty of joy down the left wing.
All to play for!
Man Utd acknowledge Arsenal's tribute to Ronaldo
A classy gesture from Arsenal supporters, with applause for Cristiano in the seventh minute.
Huge chance for Fernandes!
Bruno Fernandes misses a huge chance to level the scores after a mistake from Aaron Ramsdale!
The Arsenal keeper mishit a goal kick straight to the Portuguese, who took a touch before setting himself to shoot, but Gabriel just got back in the nick of time to deflect the ball out for a corner.
Watch: Tavares opens scoring for Arsenal
Arsenal take the lead in just two minutes 😱— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2022
Nuno Tavares tucks home the rebound to make it a nightmare start on a nightmare week for Man Utd! pic.twitter.com/aZdwwBuXOq
WHAT A START FOR ARSENAL!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2022
De Gea makes the initial save, but Nuno Tavares taps in the rebound at the far post and Arsenal take a 1-0 lead less than two and a half minutes in.
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #ARSMUN | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/iFh5w9ug2D
GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Man Utd (Tavares)
Arsenal take an early lead through Nuno Tavares, who has grabbed his first goal for Arsenal.
Bukayo Saka picked up the ball in the box after Raphael Varane and Alex Telles missed a cross, and his shot was saved by David De Gea, but came out to the feet of Tavares and he made no mistake from close range.
First blood to the Gunners!
Kick-off: Arsenal vs Man Utd
After a minutes' applause for ex-Arsenal scout Steve Rowley, who died at the age of 63 last Sunday, we are underway at the Emirates!
Will Arsenal end United's top-four hopes once and for all? or will United move level with the Gunners in the table?
Stay tuned to find out!
Ronaldo & Telles return for Man Utd
Warming up for #ARSMUN
Arsenal stars warming up at the Emirates
Warming up for a BIG game in north London
🔜 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/ZwWNqcV09A
Rangnick talks up Arteta's impact at Arsenal
Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.
“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.
“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”
The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.
“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” said Rangnick.
“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”
Arteta praises 'phenomenal' Nketiah
💬 "He is just a phenomenal player and he has shown, not to me, I think to the whole team and that's why he is so respected in the dressing room the type of person he is."

🎙 Arteta on Eddie Nketiah
🎙 @m8arteta on Eddie Nketiah
🗞 Read more here 👇
Man Utd's happy recent record in north London
13 - Man Utd are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games in London (W8 D5), since a 2-0 loss at Arsenal in January 2020.
Rangnick: Maguire has had a 'tough week'
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has explained his decision to drop to Maguire, who has been heavily criticised for his performances recently and received an alleged bomb threat at his home on Thursday.
The German coach told MUTV: "I had to make a decision between the three of them, Harry has had a tough week so I decided to give him a rest and play Varane and Lindelof."
Arsenal team news: Nketiah leads line again
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022
🏴 Nketiah ATT
🇳🇴 Odegaard MID
🇵🇹 Cedric DEF
⚡️ WE ARE THE ARSENAL
🔜 #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/YRGfzH4mcS
Man Utd team news: Maguire dropped, Ronaldo returns
🚨 The #ARSMUN team news has landed!

Here's your #MUFC starting XI
Here's your #MUFC starting XI 👇
