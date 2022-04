Matchday LIVE: Arsenal vs Man Utd, PSG & Bayern aim to win league titles, Copa del Rey final & more

Rangnick heaped praise on Arteta for the work he's done at Arsenal in his pre-match press conference, as he told reporters: "They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,โ€ said Rangnick. โ€œThey brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didnโ€™t fit that style of football.

โ€œNow, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. Theyโ€™re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.

โ€œI like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.โ€

The United interim boss did, however, see gaps in the Gunners defence during their 4-2 win against Chelsea, which he hopes his side can exploit.

โ€œItโ€™s up to us to be aware of what theyโ€™re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,โ€ said Rangnick.

โ€œTo do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.โ€