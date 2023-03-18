'He doesn't care!' - Lionel Messi boos APPROVED by Jerome Rothen as he encourages PSG fans to make a stand in latest rant

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi is not immune from criticism and feels that PSG's ultras should feel free to boo him on Sunday.

PSG face first home game since UCL exit

Messi came under-fire for performance vs Bayern

Some ex-players think it's fair if he's booed

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has come under fire from sections of the PSG fan base after an underwhelming team and personal performance against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie. Despite their discontent, GOAL understands the PSG ultras are not planning to boo Messi in Sunday's match against Rennes.

WHAT HE SAID: However, ex-PSG attacker Rothen believes the PSG fanbase should show their unhappiness with the Argentinian superstar and that he should not be immune from criticism. "Whether it's Lionel Messi or another player, he can be whistled," he said on his RMC daily show. "Should we refrain from whistling because it's Messi? Why? Because his name is Messi? Whether you don't give a damn or not, whether you're good or not, whether you're invested or not, the supporter is there just to open his mouth and applaud?

"The fans shouldn't say anything? They buy popcorn, eat burgers, drink their soda and it doesn't matter? Of course Lionel Messi can be whistled, he's a player like any other. Otherwise, we have to do something else, find another sport. There will be fewer supporters behind him, like me, and many who remain unsatisfied since he signed for PSG."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazilian icon Juninho has also admitted he believes fans should show Messi what they think of him. "In the end, it's for the supporters that we play football. Even if it's Messi, it would be normal to be whistled, his lack of a response [against Bayern] shocked me a bit," he said on RMC.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi's dad, meanwhile, has leapt to his son's defence, denying stories that the player stormed out of PSG training in the week. He also denied rumours PSG are not willing to meet Messi's contract demands or that he has demanded a €600m-per-season contract at Saudi club Al-Hilal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will most likely feature for PSG against Rennes on Sunday before jetting off for his first taste of International action as a World Cup winner. Argentina face Panama on March 24.