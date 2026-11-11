'People pay for a ticket to see Lamine' – Czechia boss Santi Denia regrets the absence of Spain superstar Yamal

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Czechia head coach Santi Denia has admitted that the absence of Lamine Yamal from the Spanish national team is a significant blow for football supporters. The former Spain youth coach faces his home nation in a crucial Nations League fixture while dealing with the pressure of a difficult group stage campaign.

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A disappointing blow for the fans

Denia admits that the news of Yamal, Rodri, and Dani Olmo missing the upcoming Nations League fixture is far from ideal for the spectacle of the game. The Spanish trio are sidelined through various injury concerns, leaving the European champions without some of their most influential creative outlets for the trip to Prague. Denia, who previously managed Spain’s youth ranks, understands the draw of these elite talents more than most.

"We wanted Lamine to be there, but we don't control that. People pay for a ticket to see Lamine. We'll see what team Spain fields and what team we can field. We have no injuries, and that's what's important," he said, as quoted by Cadena SER.

Tactical consistency despite major absences

While the names on the team sheet might be different, the Czechia boss expects the same high-level philosophy from Luis de la Fuente’s side. Spain currently sits comfortably at the top of the group with 12 points, a sharp contrast to a Czechia team that has failed to register a single point after four consecutive defeats. Denia argued that the sheer depth of talent available to Spain means their "structure" will remain the same regardless of who starts.

"Should I tell you the substitutes? That's why Spain is the best. It's a shame they're not here because people want to see them, but we're going to try to win the game and do things right. It doesn't change anything for us. Spain's structure is the same. To defend against Lamine you need help, but you always have to do it as a team. Defend and attack as a team. We don't ask the players to go into individual duels," Denia explained.

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An emotional reunion for Denia

For Denia, the match carries significant emotional weight. Having served as a coach for Spain’s U17, U19, and U21 levels, he is intimately familiar with the players currently flourishing in the senior setup. He specifically highlighted Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez as a player he feels a deep personal connection with, comparing their relationship to that of a father and son while praising his current run of form.

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Next matches CZE UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ESP

"I'm not objective with them, with the players, because I consider many of them, like Fermín, as sons, and I'm happy for how he's doing. He's having a great time," the coach remarked.

Finding the path to an upset

The challenge is steep for a team struggling at the bottom of the Nations League table, especially with the absence of star striker Patrik Schick, who stepped away from international football after the World Cup. Denia refused to dwell on those who are not in the squad, choosing instead to back the players currently at his disposal. He believes that the team is moving in the right direction, supported by the technical leadership of Pavel Nedved.

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"We have to play the perfect game. Set pieces, the defensive phase, the pressing, the low block. Our job is to make the players believe it can be done," Denia concluded. "We're on the right track. When the players don't believe in your message, you notice it. And the truth is that they, Pavel Nedved, and the sporting management do believe. They enjoy this path, and it's the way forward. We believe in it,"