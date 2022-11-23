WATCH: Kylian Mbappe has lift-off! PSG star nets France's third goal as Les Bleus pull away from Australia in World Cup group game
- Australia had taken shock lead
- Mbappe made it 3-1 in second half
- Header was 23-year-old's first of tournament
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe's snap shot across the Australia goal initially flew well wide but was picked up by Ousmane Dembele on the France right. He whipped in a teasing cross which Mbappe met at pace, firing home a fine header that crashed in off the post and putting Les Blues 3-1 up and firmly in control.
The boy wonder has his goal ⭐— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 22, 2022
Kylian Mbappe rises highest to extend France's lead.
🇫🇷 3-1 🇦🇺
💻🖥📱 Watch on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds, get more on the @BBCSport app#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball
MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🔥🇫🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022
France takes a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/MxShrtsNTE
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was the 23-year-old's first of the tournament, which both he and France fans will be hoping is one of many in Qatar. Australia had shocked the holders by going 1-0 up within nine minutes, but first-half goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud restored order in the Al-Janoub Stadium, before the latter equalled Thierry Henry's France tally of 51 goals to make it 4-1.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? After cruising to victory on opening day, France will go on to face Denmark on Saturday, after Kasper Huljmand's side played out a 0-0 draw in their Group D opener against Mexico.
