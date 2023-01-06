Klopp reveals Gakpo has been 'a joy' in Liverpool training and addresses when he'll make Reds debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp showered the praise on new signing Cody Gakpo and revealed when he could make his first appearance for the Reds.

Gakpo has impressed Klopp in training

Argues comparisons with Diaz are unhelpful

Klopp confirmed he will feature against Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp revealed that Gakpo - who signed from PSV on Boxing Day and was in attendance for their match against Leicester last week - had impressed him in training. However, he underlined that the 23-year-old could take some time to adapt to life in England, unlike Colombian team-mate Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool this time last year and made an instant impact on Merseyside.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Cody has been in for two training days and it’s a joy to watch, to be honest," Klopp lauded to reporters. "In our situation with injuries to the strikers it’s really nice to have a guy on the pitch who obviously is pretty natural in lots of things, the offensive part of the game and he knows where the goal stands, that’s very helpful. He’s obviously full of joy and enjoying each second in the moment, so it’s very good.

“I’m very positive about him but I’m not sure it’s helpful if you’re comparing him. Lucho [Luis Diaz]’s impact was really special, to be honest. Cody gets the same amount of time as each player. He has to settle in and offensively it’s not that easy and he’s come from a different league so that’s always difficult. It was for Lucho as well, but we don’t have to compare them. We expect a positive impact, definitely.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Klopp revealed captain Virgil van Dijk could face up to a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem, he confirmed that Gakpo is in line to make his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup against Wolves on Saturday.

"Yes, he is in contention," the German stated. "He will be involved in the squad, of course. How exactly we will have to decide in the next few hours, but that's fine. First impressions of him are brilliant. With all these things, injured strikers and stuff like this, then you see a guy who is obviously a natural footballer on the pitch and knows where the goal is, it is a lift for everybody. So, that's cool and somehow he will be involved, definitely."

IN A PHOTOS:

Contrasting fates: Gakpo looks set to make his debut for Liverpool, meanwhile fellow countryman Van Dijk faces a spell on the sidelines.

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? After picking up vital minutes against Wolves, the Dutchman will hope to feature in Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures against top-half sides Brighton and Chelsea on January 14 and 21, respectively.