Kalidou Koulibaly unhappy at Chelsea and has spoken to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri about summer transfer

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly wants to leave the club after just one season and has spoken to Massimiliano Allegri over a transfer to Juventus.

Koulibaly unhappy at Chelsea

Wants to join Juventus next season

Joined the Blues this season from Napoli

WHAT HAPPENED? Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly considering a move back to Italy in the summer just one season after moving to the Premier League. Chelsea roped in the Senegalese defender for £34m in the summer from Napoli but he is apparently unhappy at the club and has now spoken to Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri over a possible transfer in the summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there have been no concrete talks over a transfer at the moment, something could materialise in the future as the Juventus boss is known to be an admirer of the player since his time in Naples.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are planning a big summer clearout after spending close to £600 million ($746m) on player transfers this season. Koulibaly, who has appeared in 22 Premier League games this season, could join a host of players like Hakim Ziyech, N'Golo Kante and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in leaving the club in the next transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Frank Lampard's side will aim to get back to winning ways after seven matches when they next face Brentford on April 26 in the Premier League.