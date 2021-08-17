Juventus complete €3m capture of Brazilian starlet Kaio Jorge

The young striker has joined the Italian giants for a relatively cheap price after emerging as a star for Santos

Juventus have confirmed the capture of Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge as the teenager has completed his expected move to Serie A.

Taking advantage of his expiring contract, which meant he could have left for free in December, Juve have spent just an initial €3 million on Kaio, half of which will be paid out this year and the rest in 2022, plus another €1m in bonuses.

Santos will also earn five per cent of the profits of any future sale, while also having the right of first refusal should the striker ever be loaned back to a Brazilian club.

Who is Kaio Jorge?

Kaio began his career with Santos at the age of 10 and has since spent the entirety of his career with the Brazilian club.

He was handed his first-team debut in 2018 at just 16 years old and picked up the Bronze Boot as he spearheaded Brazil's Under-17 World Cup win in the next summer.

Kaio finished the most recent Copa Libertadores as his club's top scorer, having netted five times in 12 games on the way to the finale while earning a spot on Goal's NXGN 2021 list.

The Brazilian teenager's agent, Andrea Bagnoli, previously revealed that Liverpool and Tottenham were also keen on a player that is "a little Lautaro Martinez, a little Roberto Firmino".

Locatelli up next

With Max Allegri back in as Juventus manager, Kaio won't be the club's last signing of the summer

Juve have reached an agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo in a loan deal that includes a €35 million (£30m/$41m) obligation to buy, Goal can confirm, with that long-awaited transfer set to be the next to come to fruition.

