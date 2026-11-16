'Am I insane?!' – Jurgen Klopp fires back over defensive depth ahead of Germany's clash with Netherlands

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has defended his squad rotation policy and praised his team's exceptional defensive depth. Klopp addressed tactical selection ahead of their decisive UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands.
Klopp manages squad intensity ahead of Dutch test
Germany head into their final UEFA Nations League Group A2 match against the Netherlands knowing that victory in Berlin will secure a place in the quarter-finals. Head coach Jurgen Klopp has faced inevitable questions regarding his team selection, particularly after benching Nico Schlotterbeck in favour of Malick Thiaw against Serbia to deal with long-ball tactics.
With the Netherlands expected to deploy a technical, possession-based approach, further tactical adjustments are anticipated.
Klopp remains fully committed to maintaining high physical intensity over the full 96 minutes through strategic rotation.
Prioritising full-match impact over starting XIs
Addressing reporters about player selection and whether standout performers are guaranteed immediate starts, Klopp explained his holistic approach to squad management and mindset.
"My decision has been made, but I won't tell you. In principle, in life, if someone plays very well, it certainly increases their chances of playing again. However, you don't always have to immediately play them as starters a few days later; everything must be carefully weighed," Klopp stated.
"For me, the most important thing is that the team can maintain high intensity for 95 to 96 minutes. The player who starts the match is important, but not much more important than the player who finishes it at the end of the match."
Dismissing the need for a rigid defensive hierarchy
Klopp also delivered a passionate defence of Germany's centre-back options, insisting that the national team boasts extraordinary depth and flexibility across the defensive spine.
"I know you guys might think I'm insane for always being positive about this situation. But I have spent a lot of time watching video of the defenders in recent months—even without the intention of buying them. The center-back position is an area where I feel our team is very, very, very safe," Klopp emphasised.
"The players here are top players. Waldemar Anton is injured at home, and he is also a top player. Not to mention the U-21 generation waiting below. I don't see the need to establish a rigid hierarchy right now."
Tactical flexibility against technical opponents
Klopp explained that the configuration of his backline will remain fluid, adapting dynamically to the unique physical and tactical characteristics of each opponent.
Whether recalling technically proficient defenders or deploying specialists to counter specific striker profiles, Klopp has his game plan locked in.
Die Nationalmannschaft are fully prepared to execute their manager's vision and claim a statement victory in Berlin.
View Author Profile
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.