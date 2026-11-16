'I don't chase numbers!' – Ivan Perisic hails Croatia team spirit as Luka Modric makes history

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Ivan Perisic has highlighted the positives from Croatia's UEFA Nations League campaign after scoring in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The veteran winger also praised team unity as captain Luka Modric tied Lionel Messi's all-time international appearance record in Osijek.

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Securing victory in Osijek

Croatia concluded their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the Opus Arena. Ivan Perisic opened the scoring inside two minutes before Lovro Majer netted a dramatic late winner following Adam Hlozek's well-taken equaliser.

The result secured third place in Group A1 behind England and Spain, ensuring Croatia avoided direct relegation and earned a deserved spot in the promotion-relegation play-offs against a League B runner-up.

Perisic analyses campaign oscillations

Reflecting on the gruelling group stage, Perisic admitted that Croatia experienced mixed fortunes and significant tactical oscillations against elite European powerhouses. Speaking to Nova TV, the veteran winger insisted the squad must extract vital lessons from their demanding fixtures moving forward.

"We finished well in the end even though we didn't have a good period. We must learn lessons from these four matches against England and Spain, especially the first two," Perisic stated. "We reacted well in Split and London, coming so close to getting more out of those two games."

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Team success over personal milestones

Perisic's early strike marked his 41st international goal for Croatia alongside his 41st assist in national colours. Despite reaching another major personal landmark, the experienced forward stressed that individual statistics are entirely secondary to collective triumphs on the pitch.

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"I've said many times that I don't chase those numbers. I'm happy when I score, when I assist, all that matters to me is that the team wins, and then we'll see how far I can go with these numbers," Perisic reflected. He also praised tactical fluidity, noting that switching wings during matches keeps opposing defences constantly guessing.

Modric matches historic record

The milestone evening in Osijek also belonged to captain Luka Modric, who reached his 208th international appearance for his country. With this remarkable feat, the 41-year-old midfielder tied Lionel Messi for second place on the all-time list of international appearances, trailing only Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Looking ahead, Croatia can now prepare for March's play-offs with renewed confidence. Having secured a spot in the top seeding pot for Euro qualifiers, the squad's primary campaign objectives have been successfully fulfilled.