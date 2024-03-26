This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
IPL 2024 schedule & results: What IPL match is on today?

Full schedule from the season opener to the final match of IPL 2024

The IPL 2024 season has officially begun, and we've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result. Last year's winner, Chennai Super King, hosted the Royal Challengers Banglore in the opening game.

Staying true to form, CSK won by six wickets as they look to defend their 2023 title. With new players and teams with new ambitions, the 2024 season will continue to take the IPL to new heights.

It's been a triumph and a huge hit with cricket fans around the world since its beginning in 2008. The new franchise revolutionized the way the T20 format was viewed and indefinitely increased its popularity.

GOAL brings you all the details on the IPL 2024 season below, including the upcoming schedule, match results, and where to catch all the action from this season.

IPL 2024 schedule

Date Match Time (GMT)Watch (US)Watch (AUS)Watch (UK)Result
March 22Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Banglore 14:30 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports CSK won by 6 wickets
March 23Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals 10:00 GMT Sling TV / DirectTVKayo SportsSky Sports PBKS won by 4 wickets
March 23Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunsrisers Hyderbad14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports KKR won by 4 runs
March 24Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants 10:00 GMTSling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports RR won by 20 runs
March 24Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports GT won by 6 runs
March 25 Royal Challengers Banglore vs Punjab Kings 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports RCB won by 4 wickets
March 26 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports
March 27Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
March 28 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
March 29Royal Challengers Banglore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
March 30 Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings 14:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
March 31Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 11:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
March 31Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 15:00 GMTSling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 1Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports
April 2Royal Challengers Banglore vs Lucknow Giants 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTVKayo SportsSky Sports
April 3 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 4 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 6 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Banglore 15:00 GMTSling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 7 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 11:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports
April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 15:00 GMT Sling TV / DirecTV Kayo SportsSky Sports

How to watch the IPL 2024 season?

Punjab Kings Getty Images

In the US, the IPL is shown on Willow TV. The channel, owned by the Indian-based digital technology group Times Internet, caters to cricket fans nationwide, with a singular focus on the sport.

WillIow TV is available on Sling, DISH, and DirecTV - which makes watching the Indian Premier League all that much easier.

Sky Sports has acquired rights to broadcast the IPL until 2027 in the UK. So, it's official: the home of the IPL for the near future will be Sky Sports, making it a good option for cricket fans.

In Australia, coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on linear television through the Fox Cricket channel and streamed through Kayo Sports.

