'Innocent until proven guilty' - Defiant Pep Guardiola comes out swinging amid Man City financial charges

Pep Guardiola was defiant in Friday's press conference when asked about the financial charges handed to Manchester City earlier this week.

WHAT HAPPENED? City were charged with multiple breaches of financial regulations since the takeover of the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, with the punishment a long way from being decided. When Guardiola was inevitably questioned on the situation by reporters, he insisted that the club were "innocent until proven guilty".

WHAT THEY SAID: "My thought is that we have already been condemned," the City manager argued. "Since Monday it is like what happened with Uefa. The club proved that they were completely innocent, why should I think right now, with just charges of suggestions... You have to understand that the 19 teams of the PL are accusing us without opportunity to defend ourselves. You know exactly on what side I am.

"We are lucky we live in a society where everybody is innocent until proven guilty. We didn't have this opportunity. (People say) we are already guilty. I think we have good lawyers but the PL - supported by 19 teams - are going to take good lawyers too. If we are not innocent we will accept what the judge or PL decide, but what happens if it's the same as Uefa and we are innocent? What happens to restore our damage?"

