Lawyer reveals timeframe for when Man City punishment over alleged financial breaches could be decided

Nick De Marco KC, an lawyer with extensive experience in Premier League cases, said people should not expect a decision on Manchester City soon.

Premier League investigation finished

Now up to independent panel to reach verdict

Deliberations could take four years

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City have been accused of more than 100 financial breaches by a Premier League investigation, and an independent commission appointed by the Premier League's judicial panel will determine how to punish the club, if at all. The process is not expected to be completed quickly given the magnitude of the charges.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Having worked on the Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday financial fair play cases, both of which involved two charges over about two years and took about a year and a half from charges to the end, I would not be surprised if these proceedings took considerably longer given there are apparently 115 charges covering a period of 14 years,” De Marco told The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City said they were "surprised" by the results of the Premier League's investigation and continue to deny any wrongdoing.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's team are next in action against Aston Villa on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.