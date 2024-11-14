How to watch today's Indonesia vs Japan World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Indonesia and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan will look to maintain their unbeaten record at the World Cup Qualification (AFC) when they take on Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday (local time).

While Samurai Blue lead Group C of the qualifiers with 10 points after four games, Indonesia are fifth in the group table with three points from as many games.

How to watch Indonesia vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States NA Australia Paramount+ Indonesia RCTI+, Vision+, GTV, RCTI, Sportstars 2 and K-Vision Japan DAZN Japan India FanCode Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 1 Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 1 China iQiyi, ZhiBo8

The World Cup Qualification match between Indonesia and Japan will not be telecast live in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK).

The game can be watched live on Paramount+ in Australia; RCTI+, Vision+, GTV, RCTI, Sportstars 2 and K-Vision in Indonesia; and DAZN Japan in Japan.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Indonesia vs Japan kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am GMT (Nov 15) Venue: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

The World Cup Qualification match between Indonesia and Japan will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 12 am GMT (Nov 15) on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Indonesia team news

Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong is likely to stick to a similar XI from the October qualifiers against Bahrain and China, although Thom Haye could come into the XI after scoring off the bench last time out.

Ivar Jenner will continue in the middle, while defender Kevin Diks is set for his international debut.

Brisbane Roar forward Rafael Struick will lead the line.

Indonesia possible XI: Paes; Walsh, Diks, Amat, Idzes, Verdonk; Sulaeman, Jenner, Haye, Oratmangoen; Struick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riyandi, Paes, Argawinata Defenders: Amat, Ridho, Walsh, Arhan, Pattynama, Hubner, Idzes, Verdonk, Ferarri, Sayuri, Diks Midfielders: Ferdinan, Sulaeman, Kambuaya, Vikri, Sayuri, Jenner, Tjoe-A-On, Haye, Reijnders Forwards: Struick, Caraka, Sananta, Oratmangoen

Japan team news

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu has replaced the injured Ayase Ueda with Kyogo Furuhashi replaces the injured Ayase Ueda in the squad.

Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamino will be deployed just behind Furuhashi in attack, with Ritsu Doan and Kaoru Mitoma joining from the flanks.

With Zion Suzuki in goal, Ko Itakura, Shogo Taniguchi and Koki Machida would form the back three.

Japan possible XI: Suzuki; Itakura, Taniguchi, Machida; Doan, Endo, Morita, Mitoma; Minamino, Kubo; Furuhashi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Osako, Tani, Suzuki Defenders: Sugawara, Itakura, Machida, Seko, Nagatomo, Hashioka, Takai, Sekine Midfielders: Endo, Minamino, Ito, Doan, Kubo, Morita, Mitoma, Kamada, Tanaka, Nakamura, Hatate, Fujita Forwards: Furuhashi, Maeda, Ohashi, Ogawa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Indonesia and Japan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 24, 2024 Japan 3-1 Indonesia AFC Asian Cup June 11, 1989 Japan 5-0 Indonesia World Cup Qualifiers May 28, 1989 Indonesia 0-0 Japan World Cup Qualifiers September 14, 1981 Japan 2-0 Indonesia Merdeka Tournament February 24, 1981 Indonesia 2-0 Japan International Friendly

