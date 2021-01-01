Icardi delighted with Coupe de France hat-trick amid 'complicated' season at PSG

The Argentine striker has struggled with injury this season but has returned in time to help his team push for a treble

Mauro Icardi was happy to score a hat-trick for PSG on Wednesday, during what he admitted has been a "complicated" season.

Icardi scored six minutes into the 5-0 Coupe de France win over Angers, adding two second-half goals to help send his side to the semi-final.

After starring for PSG last season while on loan from Inter, the Argentine hasn't had the same success in 2020-21 after the Ligue 1 giants purchased him on a permanent basis.

What was said?

“I think the team played a really good game. We started in the best possible way to win and advance to the semi-final," Icardi told Eurosport 2. "We have a large squad where everyone must be ready to play each game. This is the strength of this team: We are ready when we need to be.

"The goal against Saint-Etienne is important to stay in the title race but for me too, for my confidence after my injury.

"We have to keep going, go to the final and play in the best possible way. It’s very hard for a player to be out of the squad and not play but the team has a lot of deadlines and it’s hard for them too.

"This year has been complicated for me but I have come back, I am well, in good shape and I want to give my best so that my coach can play me as much as possible.

"I am very happy with my hat-trick this evening and I am very happy with the congratulations from my team-mates."

How has Icardi's season gone?

The striker has battled various injury issues all season, and Wednesday marked just his 14th start in all competitions in 2020-21.

Icardi has also started on the bench several times when healthy as he battles the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria for minutes.

The 28-year-old did score a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Saint-Etienne at the weekend as PSG closed to within one point of leaders Lille. Overall, Icardi has 10 goals from 20 appearances this season.

