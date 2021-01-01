Mbappe starts house hunting in Madrid amid uncertainty over PSG future

The France international forward is yet to sign a new contract in France and questions continue to be asked of his immediate future

Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air, with the World Cup-winning forward yet to commit to a contract extension at Parc des Princes beyond the summer of 2022.

It is no secret that the talented 22-year-old is attracting admiring glances from across Europe, with La Liga giants Real Madrid looking to make him their top target for the next transfer window.

And although Goal can confirm that Mbappe has started house hunting in Madrid, there is as of yet no suggestion that he has his made up his mind over a move to the Spanish giants as he continues to weigh up his future.

How is Mbappe feeling?

Amid all of the speculation surrounding his next move, Mbappe remains calm.

He is in no hurry to make a decision on his professional future and plans to wait until the end of the 2020-21 campaign before assessing his options and making a big career call.

For now, there are two sizeable targets for him to hit: win another Ligue 1 title with PSG and claim a first Champions League crown - with PSG preparing to face Manchester City in the semi-finals of elite continental competition.

With so much to focus on, Mbappe and his representatives are reluctant to rush into anything on contract and transfer fronts, with there a desire on their part to avoid taking the wrong step.

What about Madrid?

While very much part of the immediate future in France, Goal has learned that Mbappe has started house hunting in Madrid - with a member of his entourage charged with the task of finding a suitable residence.

The Frenchman, who speaks almost perfect Spanish, is eager to snap up a property in the capital city of Spain.

There is no indication that said move is a nod towards making a permanent move to Madrid, it could merely represent an effort on his part to acquire more real estate.

As things stand, even Mbappe would find it difficult to speculate on what the next few months will bring for him on the field.

The bigger picture

For now, Mbappe's future remains shrouded in mystery.

It is unclear whether he will remain in Paris or seek out a switch to Madrid, with all parties keen to know where they stand, especially given that the forward's contract expires in 2022.

The Blancos remain keen on landing a long-standing target, as confirmed by Goal last week, and Mbappe acknowledges that he must tread carefully from this point.

Quizzed again on his plans a few days ago, Mbappe said: "I am in a period of reflection, but if I sign with PSG it is to be there for many years."

Prominent figures in Paris have stated their confidence that fresh terms can be thrashed out, with sporting director Leonardo and head coach Mauricio Pochettino waiting on updates.

