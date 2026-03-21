Nice may not be staring down immediate danger, but they’re hardly in the clear either, with Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain arriving at the Allianz Riviera on the south coast.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Allianz Riviera

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off on 21 Mar at 15:05 EST and 20:05 GMT.

Match preview

Claude Puel finally got Nice back on track last weekend, snapping a six-game skid with his second league win. That result gives them some breathing room in the survival race, sitting eight points clear of Auxerre in the playoff spot. Another victory on Saturday would mean back-to-back wins for the first time this year, plus a rare clean sheet streak.

Home form, though, remains a sticking point. Nice haven’t celebrated a league win at the Allianz Riviera since October, when they beat Lille 2-0. Interestingly, their recent successes have come against big hitters, with Lille and Lyon both falling to Le Gym last season. They’ve also managed to frustrate PSG in recent meetings, holding them to a draw here not long ago.

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PSG, meanwhile, arrive refreshed after a week off in Ligue 1 and buoyed by a Champions League quarter-final berth, having dismantled Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate. They’re still top of the table with a game in hand, but a slip this weekend would mark their fifth league defeat - more than the last two seasons combined. Monaco exposed defensive cracks last time out, and Luis Enrique’s men now face the challenge of avoiding back-to-back losses for the first time this year.

That said, PSG have been strong away from home, winning three of their four league trips in 2026 and stringing together three straight victories on the road across all competitions.

Key stats & injury news

Nice could be missing a few key names this weekend. Isak Jansson is nursing a knee problem, Kojo Peprah Oppong has a calf strain, Mohamed Ali-Cho is sidelined with a foot issue, Mohamed Abdelmonem is out long-term with a cruciate injury, and Moise Bombito is doubtful after a knock to his lower leg.

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PSG also have their own concerns. Achraf Hakimi is suspended, Fabian Ruiz is battling knee soreness, and Quentin Ndjantou is unlikely to shake off a hamstring problem in time.

Form-wise, Paris have been ruthless on the road against struggling sides, taking maximum points in every away clash with bottom-half teams this season. They’ve also come out on top in two of their last three visits to Nice.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: