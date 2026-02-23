How to watch today's Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Lumen Field

Today's game between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids will kick off at 23 Feb 2026, 02:15.

Match Preview

Major League Soccer is back, and the Seattle Sounders kick off their 18th season at Lumen Field this Sunday, February 22, 2026. After a 2025 campaign that delivered a Leagues Cup trophy but ended in playoff frustration, Brian Schmetzer’s side faces a revamped Colorado Rapids under new leadership.

The Sounders return as one of the most stable rosters in MLS, despite the high-profile departure of rising star Obed Vargas to Atlético Madrid. Fresh off a successful preseason in Europe and a 2025 season where they scored a franchise-record 90 goals, Seattle is the heavy favorite. However, they must address a defense that became uncharacteristically leaky late last year.

The Rapids enter a new era with Matt Wells taking the helm after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. Colorado missed the playoffs in 2025 by a single win and has spent the offseason overhauling their spine. With a young, high-energy squad, Wells is expected to implement a modern, pressing style that could catch a veteran Seattle side off-guard in the season opener.

