Manchester United are flying under Michael Carrick and will feel confident ahead of their visit to a beleaguered Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

Newcastle United vs Manchester United will kick off on 4 Mar 2026 at 15:15 EST and 20:15 GMT.

Match preview

Newcastle's form is cause for massive concern. They've lost three consecutive Premier League matches at home, and their points tally of 36 puts them closer to the relegation zone than the top five.

The Magpies have won just one of their last seven league matches, with the fifth defeat in their last six coming on Saturday in a miserable 3-2 home reverse against Everton.

Man United, in stark contrast, are upwardly mobile, unbeaten in 11 league matches and into the top three. Under Michael Carrick, the Red Devils have collected a stunning tally of 19 points from a possible 21 since January 17th.

Key stats & injury news

Newcastle’s Jacob Ramsey, as well as United’s Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, were substituted due to illness over the weekend, so they are doubtful for this fixture.

United have lost their last three Premier League visits to St James’ Park.

Bruno Fernandes took his Premier League assist tally to 13 for the season at the weekend - only David Beckham (15) and Nani (14) have ever managed more for United in one campaign in the competition.

