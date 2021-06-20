How to watch Italy vs Wales in Euro 2020 from India?

While the Azzurri have looked extremely impressive so far, Wales will look to make life difficult for them at the Stadio Olimpico

Italy and Wales will go head-to-head for first place in Group A when they meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Sunday’s Euro 2020 clash.

The Azzurri are already through to the knockout stages after taking six points from their opening two matches, seeing off both Turkey and Switzerland by emphatic 3-0 scorelines.

Wales are second on the table and a draw will most definitely send them through.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Wales in India.

What time does Italy vs Switzerland start?

Game Italy vs Wales Date Sunday, June 20 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Italy vs Wales on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Group A in Euro 2020 look like?

With 10 wins in a row without conceding for Italy in a run of 29 without defeat in all competitions, Roberto Mancini side became the first team to qualify for the knockout rounds. Whereas Wales took a massive step towards the knockout rounds of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 victory over Turkey in Baku, after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their previous fixture.

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Italy 🇮🇹 2 2 0 0 +6 6 2 Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 2 1 1 0 +2 4 3 Switzerland 🇨🇭 2 0 1 1 -3 1 4 Turkey 🇹🇷 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Where will Italy vs Wales take place?

Stadio Olimpico | Rome | Italy

Capacity: 72,698 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 1937 (renovated in 1953 & 1990)

Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy will be the venue for one quarter-final game at Euro 2020 as well as three matches in Group A (sharing duties with Baku's Olympic Stadium).

Home of Serie A giants Roma and Lazio, Stadio Olimpico has a storied history in football.

It has been the venue for the final of the European Cup/Champions League on four occasions (1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009) as well as hosting the 1980 European Championship final and the 1990 World Cup final.

Along with Parken Stadium, Hampden Park and the Johan Cruyff Arena, Stadio Olimpico represents one of four 20th century stadiums being used.

Italy vs Wales: Team news & stats

Giorgio Chiellini is unlikely to feature after coming off injured against Switzerland, with Alessandro Florenzi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Marco Verrati also doubtful.

The guests are likely to stick with the same line-up that proved so successful against Turkey, with Kieffer Moore continuing to lead the line in attack.

Key stats:

None of Italy and Wales’ previous nine meetings have ever ended in a draw, with Italy winning seven to Wales’ two victories. This is their first meeting at a major tournament.



Italy are looking to win all three of their group stage matches for the fourth time at a major tournament, previously doing so at the 1978 and 1990 World Cups, and at EURO 2000.

Wales have made it out of the group stages in their previous two appearances at a major tournament (1958 World Cup, EURO 2016). If they avoid defeat in this game, they’re guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages of this tournament.

Further reading: