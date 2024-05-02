Lay off Big Ange! Unfortunate Arsenal defeat shouldn't detract from Postecoglou's incredible Tottenham transformation

The Australian has orchestrated a sensational turnaround in north London following a dismal 2022-23 campaign

It seems like a lifetime ago now, but back in the autumn, Tottenham were being hyped up as genuine title contenders. After 10 games, Spurs sat top of the Premier League table, having picked up a spirited point against rivals Arsenal as well as wins over Manchester United and Liverpool.

Though the latter victory did include a monumental assist by VAR, it was still difficult not to be seduced by the transfixing restoration job Ange Postecoglou had done over the course of just a single summer.

This early-season mania has ebbed away gradually as the campaign has dragged on, however, with Tottenham's recent 4-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle providing the Australian's detractors with the most compelling evidence yet that the project may be veering off track.

The North London derby on Sunday provided Postecoglou with the perfect opportunity to respond and deal the club's bitterest foes a likely fatal blow to their Premier League title charge. But, by the time the whistle was blown for half-time, Spurs found themselves three goals down.