How to watch and live stream Cagliari vs AC Milan: Fullkrug set to make debut as Allegri's men look to regain top spot in Serie A table

AC Milan travel to Sardinia this weekend to face Cagliari in a match that has become less about the opponent and more about the grueling calendar awaiting the Rossoneri.

Currently sitting second in the Serie A table, just one point behind Inter, and riding a 13-game unbeaten streak, the trip to the Unipol Domus should be routine on paper. However, the looming fixture congestion has turned this into a strategic minefield for the coaching staff.

Following this trip to the island, Milan faces a logistical nightmare: a home game against Genoa on Thursday, followed by a trip to Florence to face Fiorentina just 66 hours later.

With the daunting prospect of playing four games in ten days, the focus in Milanello has shifted heavily toward squad rotation. The goal against Cagliari is simple: secure three points with minimum energy expenditure and zero injuries.

For Milan, the rotation policy will likely see key stars rested. There is significant chatter that Rafael Leão and defender Matteo Gabbia, both vital to the current title charge, could be benched to ensure they are fresh for the tighter turnaround later in the week.

This opens the door for the squad’s depth players to shine. German powerhouse Niclas Füllkrug is expected to lead the line, offering a physical focal point that could trouble a Cagliari defense known for struggling against aerial threats. In midfield, Yunus Musah could be drafted in to provide energy and dynamism, allowing the regular starters a rare breather.

Cagliari, meanwhile, will hope to exploit Milan’s distracted focus. Fighting for survival near the drop zone, the Islanders will look to make the game gritty and physical, knowing their opponents might have one eye on the clock.

While Cagliari will be desperate for points at home, Milan’s squad is still formidable. The Rossoneri have conceded just seven goals in the opening phase of the campaign, and that defensive solidity should travel well. Expect a disjointed performance due to the changes, but Milan’s quality in depth, spearheaded by Füllkrug, should be enough to scrape a win.

Score Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan

