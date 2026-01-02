This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoCagliari
Unipol Domus
team-logoAC Milan
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Neil Bennett

How to watch and live stream Cagliari vs AC Milan: Fullkrug set to make debut as Allegri's men look to regain top spot in Serie A table

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news

Milan can regain their place at the Serie A summit with victory away to Cagliari today. Here is where to watch the game live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

ItalyDAZN
USAParamount+
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

AC Milan travel to Sardinia this weekend to face Cagliari in a match that has become less about the opponent and more about the grueling calendar awaiting the Rossoneri. 

Currently sitting second in the Serie A table, just one point behind Inter, and riding a 13-game unbeaten streak, the trip to the Unipol Domus should be routine on paper. However, the looming fixture congestion has turned this into a strategic minefield for the coaching staff.

Following this trip to the island, Milan faces a logistical nightmare: a home game against Genoa on Thursday, followed by a trip to Florence to face Fiorentina just 66 hours later.

With the daunting prospect of playing four games in ten days, the focus in Milanello has shifted heavily toward squad rotation. The goal against Cagliari is simple: secure three points with minimum energy expenditure and zero injuries.

For Milan, the rotation policy will likely see key stars rested. There is significant chatter that Rafael Leão and defender Matteo Gabbia, both vital to the current title charge, could be benched to ensure they are fresh for the tighter turnaround later in the week.

This opens the door for the squad’s depth players to shine. German powerhouse Niclas Füllkrug is expected to lead the line, offering a physical focal point that could trouble a Cagliari defense known for struggling against aerial threats. In midfield, Yunus Musah could be drafted in to provide energy and dynamism, allowing the regular starters a rare breather.

Cagliari, meanwhile, will hope to exploit Milan’s distracted focus. Fighting for survival near the drop zone, the Islanders will look to make the game gritty and physical, knowing their opponents might have one eye on the clock.

While Cagliari will be desperate for points at home, Milan’s squad is still formidable. The Rossoneri have conceded just seven goals in the opening phase of the campaign, and that defensive solidity should travel well. Expect a disjointed performance due to the changes, but Milan’s quality in depth, spearheaded by Füllkrug, should be enough to scrape a win.

Score Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan

Cagliari vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Unipol Domus

Team news & squads

Cagliari vs AC Milan Probable lineups

CagliariHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
1
E. Caprile
6
S. Luperto
28
G. Zappa
3
R. Idrissi
26
Y. Mina
10
G. Gaetano
94
S. Esposito
8
M. Adopo
2
M. Palestra
14
A. Deiola
9
S. Kilicsoy
16
M. Maignan
31
S. Pavlovic
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
33
D. Bartesaghi
56
A. Saelemaekers
12
A. Rabiot
14
L. Modric
8
R. Loftus-Cheek
18
C. Nkunku
11
C. Pulisic

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Pisacane

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

CGL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CGL

Last 5 matches

MIL

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0