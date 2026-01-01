How to watch today's Blackburn vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

2026 could well be the year that Wrexham make it to the promised land of the Premier League. They kick off the calendar year with an away trip to one-time Premier League champions Blackburn Rovers. Here, GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Blackburn vs Wrexham kick-off time

The game between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham will kick-off at 12.30pm local time which means an early start for viewers in the United States.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Latest News

Blackburn coach Valerin Ismael bemoaned his side's "lack of quality in front of goal" after two successive 0-0 draws over the festive period. This hasn't been helped Andri Gudjohnsen whose hamstring injury is likely to see him sidelined for another month. Midfielder Sidnei Tavares is also out for around eight weeks with a knee injury.

Wrexham Latest News

Wrexham come into today's game off the back of successive victories in the Championship. They were victorious in one of the games of the season against Sheffield United coming back from 1-3 down to win the game 5-3. They followed this up with a 2-1 win over fellow playoff hopefuls Preston North End. The wins leave Wrexham just four points shy of the playoff positions as they kick off 2026.

Despite the victories, however, manager Phil Parkinson will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Kieffer Moore who limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in the game against Preston. Moore is top of Wrexham's scoring chart this season with 10 Championship goals in 23 games.

Form

Wrexham come into today's game in slightly better form than their opponents having taken seven points in comparison to Blackburn's six. Rovers boss Valerin Ismael will, however, be encouraged by the upturn in his side's defensive record in recent games. They've kept three consecutive clean sheets with their last two matches ending in goalless draws.

Head-to-Head Record

The last time the two teams met earlier in the campaign, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Throughout their respective histories, Blackburn and Wrexham have met each other on 18 occasions with most of those coming in the 1970s and 1980s. Wrexham edge the overall head-to-head with four wins to Blackburn's three. A draw has been the most frequent result in this fixture with 11 encounters ending in a tie.

Standings

Wrexham start 2026 in eleventh place in the Championship, four points behind sixth placed Watford, who are the league's most in-form side. Blackburn, meanwhile, are 19th and will, for the time being at least, be more concerned about pulling themselves away from the relegation mire. They are currently five clear of 22nd place Oxford United.