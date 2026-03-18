Barcelona vs Newcastle is delicately poised, but only one side can advance to the Champions League quarters.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs Newcastle United as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle United with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Newcastle United will kick off on 18 Mar 2026 at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the first leg of this Champions League round of 16 tie, punctuated by late goals, Barcelona will hope to summon the power of the Nou Camp to qualify for the final eight.

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Barca maintained their lead at LaLiga’s summit with a 5-2 victory over Sevilla at the weekend. The Catalan Club is looking for an 11th-straight progression from a UCL knockout tie when drawing the first leg away from home. Hansi Flick’s side has scored in each of their last 16 UCL home games at an average of 3.1 goals per game.

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Eddie Howe's Newcastle arrive in a confident mood after a win at Chelsea. They're also unbeaten in six UCL games. Having already overturned deficits to avoid defeat at holders PSG and Leverkusen, the Magpies will fancy their chances of ruffling some feathers on Wednesday.

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Key stats & injury news

Barcelona have won 15 of their last 16 UCL round of 16 ties.

At the age of 18 years and 249 days, he is just one goal away from equalling Kylian Mbappe’s record for the most Champions League goals scored before turning 19 (10).

Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde miss out through injury for Barca, while Bruno Guimarães remains Newcastle’s biggest name absentee.

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Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: