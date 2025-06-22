How long will Mary Earps hold honour? Ex-Lionesses goalkeeper awarded with official entry in Guinness World Records book

Mary Earps has officially been awarded an entry in the Guinness World Records book, but how long will she hold that honour for?

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Euro 2022 winner has announced her retirement from international football. She will no longer be representing England after winning 53 senior caps for the Lionesses. News of that big career call came as a surprise to many.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That is because Earps is only 32 years of age and would appear to have plenty of football left in her at the very highest level. She starred for her country at European Championships and World Cup events.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Her performances at those competitions, alongside her consistency for club employers, helped Earps to FIFA Best Women’s Goalkeeper awards in 2022 and 2023. She would have been hoping to complete a hat-trick on that front, but is now only turning out for Paris Saint-Germain.

TELL ME MORE

Earps’ exploits have, however, been recognised by Guinness World Records, as the winner of the most Best Women’s Goalkeeper prizes. She is, as things stand, the only player to have claimed that honour on two occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS?

Barcelona keeper Cata Coll has, however, finished second in the last two votes and remains an elite performer at just 24 years of age. She will fancy her chances of emulating and eventually overtaking Earps in the seasons to come.