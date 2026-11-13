'Our goal is to finish first' - Record-breaker Harry Kane sends defiant warning to Spain after cementing England legacy

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Harry Kane has officially cemented his status as a Three Lions legend after becoming the most-capped men's player in England history during a hard-fought victory over Croatia. The skipper immediately set his sights on a crucial Nations League showdown against Spain with the top spot in the group at stake.

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Kane makes history on emotional Wembley night

Kane enjoyed a night of personal triumph and national celebration at Wembley on Thursday, leading England to a vital 2-1 victory over Croatia. The 33-year-old Bayern Munich forward was honoured before kick-off following his recent Ballon d'Or success, but the real history was made when he stepped onto the pitch. By starting the match, Kane earned his record-breaking 126th international cap, officially surpassing Peter Shilton to become the most-capped men's player in England's history.

The match itself was a tense affair, but Kane once again proved to be the difference-maker. With the scores level, the captain stepped up to convert a high-pressure penalty, ensuring the Three Lions stayed in contention for the Nations League knockout stages. "It was an incredible gesture, the welcome at the start of the game. Once the ball starts rolling, the important thing is to get the victory, the three points. We played against a tough team, a team that wanted to prove their worth tonight. I think for much of the game we did well. We got a little tired towards the end, but overall it was a great victory that leaves us a great game on Sunday," Kane said.

A defiant message for La Roja

The victory sets up a winner-takes-all showdown against Spain at the Metropolitano this Sunday. Luis de la Fuente’s side maintained their own momentum with a 2-0 win over Czechia, meaning England must win away from home to leapfrog them into first place. Kane is under no illusions about the magnitude of the task, especially after England suffered a narrow defeat against Spain earlier in the campaign, but he believes the squad is ready for the challenge.

"Without a doubt our goal is to finish first. After the first game, when we lost here against them, we knew we could have done much better. We said to ourselves: 'Let's win all the games until the next one and see what happens.' Now, on Sunday, we have the perfect opportunity to show what we are capable of," the striker asserted.

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Redemption from the penalty spot

Despite his status as one of the world's most reliable finishers, Kane arrived at the international break following a rare mistake for his club. He had missed his previous spot-kick for Bayern Munich, making his successful conversion against Croatia a vital moment for his personal rhythm. The England skipper treated the situation with his trademark professionalism, refusing to let the previous miss affect his focus during the crucial moment at Wembley.

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Speaking about the pressure of the penalty, Kane said: "Just like always. I missed the last one with Bayern, so I think it's always important to try to bounce back with the next one. Try not to miss two in a row, but execute well. I trained yesterday as always and now it's just about going out on the pitch and doing well."

Room for improvement before Madrid

While the mood in the camp is positive, Kane was honest about the areas where Thomas Tuchel's side must improve if they are to beat Spain on their own turf. The striker noted that England were occasionally sloppy in possession, allowing Croatia back into the game when they should have been out of sight. With the schedule becoming increasingly demanding, he acknowledged that fatigue is starting to play a factor for both club and country.

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"I think we conceded too many easy balls, especially in our own half, which slowed down the rhythm of the game a bit. We had enough chances to score two or three goals, but we played against a good team. We are in the middle of a difficult run of games with our clubs and national teams, so you can't always expect everything to be perfect. Of course, we know we can improve in some aspects and we will have to do so if we want to win on Sunday, but in the end, the important thing is to get the victory tonight," Kane concluded.