'The greatest team in England' – Mauricio Pochettino risks irking Tottenham fans even more as he begins work as Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed his new club Chelsea as the 'greatest' in modern English football in an apparent jibe at his old side Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino, giving his first interview since taking the Chelsea job, described the Blues as English football's best team in the past 10 to 15 years, despite the club's recent struggles.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about Chelsea's history in an interview with the club's in-house media, Pochettino said: "I think it’s important and it’s a culture of winning. In the last 10, 12, 15 years, Chelsea is the greatest team in England. I know very well the Premier League and what the culture of Chelsea means. I think our fans are excited to again be on the road of trying to win."

On taking the job, he added: "Of course, we are excited. We are excited to work with a very young team, with a different approach than in the past. But I think we all need to understand that we have to work really hard and create a very good atmosphere at the training ground to build success for the team in the next few years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentine's comments, naturally, risk the anger of fans of his former club Tottenham. Pochettino was beloved by Spurs fans for his efforts over a five-year spell, taking them to regular top four finishes and the Champions League final in 2019. But many have been left unimpressed by his decision to join Chelsea and these comments may fuel that feeling.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's first game in charge will be a friendly against Wrexham on the club's pre-season tour of the States, where he'll get a proper glimpse at his new squad.