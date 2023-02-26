Graham Potter admits he ‘can’t rely on support forever’ as Chelsea see winless run reach six games in defeat at Tottenham

Graham Potter admits that he cannot “rely on support forever” from his board after seeing Chelsea’s winless run extended to six games at Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of London rivals on Sunday, with a derby setback piling more pressure on the man in charge at Stamford Bridge. Potter has won just nine of his 27 games at the Chelsea helm, suffering 10 losses, and concedes that he needs to turn things around quickly if he is to avoid being ushered out of a prominent post within a matter of months.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter told Sky Sports when asked about the backing he has received from a board that has splashed out around £600 million ($717m) on new recruits this season: “Confidence isn't massively high, of course. It's the same in any job anywhere. If results aren't good enough, which they aren't, you can't rely on support forever. My job is to keep going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea, without a win in six across all competitions, have failed to emerge victorious in their last eight Premier League away games – their longest wait for a three-point haul on the road since March 2001 – and are now 14 points adrift of the top four and only 10 above the relegation zone. Potter added on struggles for form: “I know the responsibility. It's not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn't good enough for Chelsea. I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea lost Thiago Silva to an early injury against Spurs, which did little to aid their cause, and will be desperate to find a spark on home soil next weekend when they play host to Leeds.