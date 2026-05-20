How to buy Ghana vs Panama tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

Ghana travels to Toronto for a vibrant Group L encounter against Panama in what promises to be a historic opening match for both nations in the World Cup 2026.

The Ghanaian side, led by a generation of stars playing at the highest level of European football, is looking to re-establish its status as a global powerhouse.

Bringing a passionate traveling support that will make BMO Field feel like a neutral battleground, Panama looks to secure a vital result in this opening clash.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ghana vs Panama, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Ghana vs Panama at the World Cup 2026?

Ghana World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18 2026 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 23 2026 England vs Ghana Gillette Stadium, Foxborough Tickets June 27 2026 Croatia vs Ghana Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18 2026 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 24 2025 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 27 2026 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford Tickets

How to buy Ghana vs Panama tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Ghana vs Panama tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Ghana vs Panama match in Toronto, entry-level prices are currently a primary draw for fans on a budget. As two of the most physically dynamic teams in their respective regions face off in the opening round, demand is expected to be high among local supporters and the international diaspora in Ontario.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $115 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, entry-level prices for this specific fixture have been seen starting around $350 to $500 as the match date approaches.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $115 – $450

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Toronto is a premier global destination and this match represents a vital opening step for both nations, local demand is expected to be significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at BMO Field.

Everything you need to know about BMO Field

The Ontario venue, officially designated as Toronto Stadium (and known commercially as BMO Field) for the tournament, is Canada's first soccer-specific stadium and a cornerstone of the country's footballing identity.

Located at Exhibition Place along the shores of Lake Ontario, the venue recently underwent a massive $158 million transformation to prepare for its global moment. It features a distinctive English Premier League-style roof canopy that covers the east, west, and south stands, protecting fans while maintaining an open-air connection to the city's skyline.

The stadium is renowned for its intimate seating layout, which places supporters remarkably close to the pitch, and its new four-corner LED videoboard system - the largest outdoor high-definition display in the country.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium has been expanded to a capacity of 45,000 seats. This was achieved through the addition of 17,756 temporary seats in the north and south grandstands, nearly doubling its usual size to meet international requirements.

To ensure a world-class experience, the venue now boasts a 360-degree concourse, upgraded hospitality suites (including the new Tunnel Club), and a brand-new FIFA-standard hybrid grass pitch equipped with advanced SubAir technology to handle the demands of the six matches it is scheduled to host.