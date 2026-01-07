How to buy Ghana World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

The wait for an African World Cup winner continues. However, Morocco’s momentous run to the 2022 semi-finals in Qatar will have given all the members of the CAF (Confederation of African Football) a boost. Ghana are one of nine African hopefuls (DR Congo could be the 10th) who are going in search of glory in North America in the summer and with the Black Stars’ previous experience in the biggest sporting event on the planet, they’ll be hopeful of a strong showing.

Are the Black Stars going to dazzle on the World Cup stage again? You could be there in person to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Ghana's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Ghana vs Panama (7pm) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Ghana vs England (4pm) Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Ghana vs Croatia (5pm) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets

Despite their World Cup heroics in 2006 and 2010, Ghana only managed to win a single game during both the 2014 and 2022 tournaments combined. Last time out in Qatar, the Black Stars finished bottom of a tough group. Their 2-1 victory over South Korea would be sandwiched between losses again both Portugal and Uruguay.

Ghana will be hopeful of making a positive start to their group campaign this time around, with Panama up first in Toronto. The Central American nation have only competed in one World Cup tournament before this one (2014) and they lost all their matches, conceding 11 goals along the way. On a brighter note for La Marea Roja, they did beat both the United States and Bolivia en route to reaching the Copa America 2024 knockouts, which were held on North American turf.

The Black Stars nip across the border to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for their second group encounter, and it’s a tough one, vs England. The Three Lions roared during qualifying, winning all eight matches without conceding a single goal and they’ve only failed to progress from the initial group stage twice before in World Cup history, 1958 and 2014.

Ghana’s group schedule concludes with a match-up against another European outfit in the shape of Croatia. The Eastern Europeans finished runners-up (2018) and third (2022) at the previous two World Cups and also claimed bronze on debut back in 1998.

What to expect from Ghana in the World Cup 2026?

Ghana first announced itself on the global scene in 2006, when it made its World Cup debut in Germany. They weren’t overawed by the occasion, clinching group wins over both the Czech Republic and the United States and becoming the only African side to progress to the knockouts. They would succumb to Brazil in the Round of 16, but they left a lasting impression.

The World Cup bandwagon would roll into the continent of Africa for the very first time in 2010, with South Africa hosting. Ghana backed up their debut performance from four years earlier and shone in the spotlight. Despite only winning once during the group stage, they would progress to the knockouts, the only African nation to do so once again. With an extra-time winner against the United States, the Black Stars marched onto the quarter-finals, where they would face Uruguay. Although Ghana tested the South Americans to the limit, they bowed out bravely, but painfully, on penalties.

Under Otto Addo's guidance, Ghana is hoping to rediscover some of that World Cup magic this time around. Despite qualifying for the 2014 and 2022 tournaments, they failed to hit the highs of 2006 and 2010 and were ousted during the group stages of both. Addo returned for his second spell in charge of the Black Stars in March 2024 , and since taking over the reins again, the team has been victorious in 25 of the 31 games they've played, an amazing 80% winning record.

How to buy Ghana World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Ghana, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Ghana World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Ghana matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Ghana World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Ghana's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Ghana World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Ghana matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: